Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Key Takeaways From PM Modi’s Advice To Students On ‘Cheating In Exams’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with students, their parents, and teachers and gave them some crucial tips on dealing with stress and preparing for the upcoming examination. The PM’s advice came during the sixth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha’ 2023 at the Talkatora Indoor stadium in Delhi.

During his speech, PM Modi spoke strongly against the use of unfair practices in exams. Encouraging students, PM said that their hard work will eventually help them to achieve success in life. He said that one should not always look for shortcuts as it will “cut you short”. He explained with examples of situations at Railway stations where some people prefer crossing railway lines rather than taking the foot-over bridge. “The effort one puts in making the chits or finding ways to cheat effectively if put in the preparation, can be of great help to students,” the PM said.

Here are some key takeaways from PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha:

- Some students use their creativity for 'cheating' in examinations but if those students use their time and creativity in a good way they will achieve heights of success.

- Students should never opt for shortcuts in life, focus on yourselves

- Cheating may help someone in an exam but not in life in the long run

- The prime minister advised students to “work smart". He narrated the famous tale of ‘The Crow and the Pitcher’, where the crow drops pebbles in a pitcher until the water rises, allowing it to drink.

- On talking about time management PM advise students to observe their mother, then they will understand how to manage their time well.