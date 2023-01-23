OSSSC Recruitment 2023: Registration To Begin For 7483 Nursing Officer Posts From January 27; Check Details

The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) on Sunday released the registration date for Nursing Officers. The application process will commence on January 27 and will conclude on February 17. This recruitment drive will fill up 7,483 vacant posts for District Cadre Group-C. Interested candidates can apply at– osssc.gov.in.

The OSSSC recruitment will be based on the written exam. The exam will consist of 100 questions of 1 mark each. The test will be conducted for a duration of two hours. Candidates must have completed class 12 and hold a GNM/BSc Nursing diploma to apply for the exam. The pay scale will be Rs 29,200 to Rs 92300.

According to the previous trends, the OSSSC Nursing Officer Selection Process consists of a written test and document verification. Candidates have to qualify for the written exam to be able to appear for the document verification round. The exam dates for both written exam and document verification rounds will be released soon on the official website.