OSSSC Nursing Officer Registration 2023: Application Process Begins For 7483 Posts; Check Details

Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) on Friday started the registration process for Group C Nursing Officer posts. The last date to apply will be February 17. This recruitment drive will be filled a total of 7483 vacant posts for Nursing Officers in all 30 District establishments, 13 Medical colleges, and Hospitals under the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government of Odisha. Interested candidates can apply at– osssc.gov.in.

Candidates must have passed the class 12 examination along with Diploma in GNM or BSc Nursing from a well recognized institution approved by the Indian Nursing Council. The candidate must not be below 21 years and above 38 years of age on the date of advertisement. The pay scale will be Rs 29,200 to 92,300.

According to the previous trends, the OSSSC Nursing Officer Selection Process will consist of a written test. It will contain 100 Multiple Choice Questions. Each question will be awarded 1 mark. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Candidates will have to attempt their answers on the OMR sheet. Candidates will be allotted a total time duration of 2 hours to complete the written test.

OSSSC Nursing Officer Registration 2023: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– osssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Candidates have to register on the portal by providing the basic information.

Step 3: Now login into your account by using the system-generated ID and password.

Step 4: Candidates have to fill out the application form and upload all the required documents.

Note: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.