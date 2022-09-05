OSSC SI PET Admit Card 2022 To Be Released On Sep 7 At ossc.gov.in; Here's How To Download

The recruitment for Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) 2022 is ongoing and the Sub Inspector (SI) Admit card for PET Exam will be released on September 7, 2022. Those candidates who are to appear for the OSSC SI Physical Standard Measurement and Physical Test for the post of Sub Inspector Excise-2021 will be able to download their admit card from the official website--ossc.gov.in once it is released.

The roll number wise list of the candidates along with the respective dates on which they need to appear for the exam has already been released by OSSC. The commission will be conducting the PET/PST for SI post from September 16, 2022. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam are instructed to carry their admit card to the exam centre. OSSC will be holding the Physical Standard Measurement and Physical Test in The Physical Standard Measurement & Physical Test for the post of SI. The test will be held from September 16 to 20 at OSAP, 7 Battalion Ground, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar from 6.30 am.

Applicants need to follow the instructions mentioned on the admit card and appear for the exam as per the mentioned details. Additionally, candidates must check the exam date, venue, time, reporting time, and other details given on the admit card.

It should be noted that OSSC released a notification on September 3 for the written examination on Sub Inspector (Traffic) 2021 informing candidates about the cancellation of two exam centers. According to the official notice, OPSSC SI Exam 2022 in the below-mentioned centers is canceled due to unavoidable circumstances:

EGlobetech India Pvt. Ltd, Plot No-E-51, Infocity, Patia, Bhubaneswar Pin Code-751024.

Institute of Technical Education Research (ITER), Jagmohan Nagar, Khandagiri, Bhubaneswar Pin Code-751030.

Those candidates who are to appear for the exams in these centres will be needed to re-download their admit card tomorrow September 6, 2022, and appear for the exam as per the new exam centre.

OSSC SI PET Admit Card 2022: How to Download?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Odisha Staff Selection Commission - ossc.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, go to the ' What's New Section'.

Step 3: Click on the link ‘ Notice along with Schedule for Physical Standard Measurement and Physical Test for the post of SI of Excise-2021 to be held from 16.09.2022 to 20.09.2022.

Step 4: Click on-- Advertisement No-4319/OSSC dt.23.12.2021.

Step 5: Now, you will be redirected to a new page where you will see the PDF of the OSSC SI PET Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update.

Step 6: Download the admit card and save it for the future.

NOTE: Take a printout for future reference.