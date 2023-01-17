OPSC OCS 2022: Registration For Odisha Civil Services Exam Begins Today At opsc.gov.in; Check Details

OPSC OCS 2022: The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 683 vacant posts for various state departments. Candidates can fill out the registration form today onwards at opsc.gov.in.

By Ritesh Kumar
Updated: Tue, 17 Jan 2023 01:06 PM IST
Minute Read
OPSC OCS 2022 Registration

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will start the application process for the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) examination today (January 17). The last date to apply registration form will be February 16. Eligible applicants can submit their application forms at– opsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 683 vacant posts for various state departments. Candidates can check the notification available on the official website for detailed information. Candidates who have completed a bachelor's degree from a UGC recognised university, or from a foreign university recognised by the central government can apply for the exam.

Candidates must note that the lower age limit to appear in the OCS exam 2022 will be 22 years and the upper age limit will be 38 years as on January 1, 2022. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable to reserved categories as per the rules.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Examination and Main Examination. The preliminary exam will consist of objective-type questions while the main exam will consist of a written exam and further the interview process will be conducted.

OPSC OCS 2022: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– opsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Apply online’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates have to register and proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Now fill up the application form, upload the required documents and submit the form.

Note: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

