On National Doctor's Day 2022, Future Doctors Protest Against NEET UG 2022

While people across India are celebrating National Doctor's Day, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants have launched a candlelight protest. The aspirants want the government to postpone the NEET 2022 exams, which is scheduled to be held in a few weeks.

According to the candidates, the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET), and JEE Main exams will be held during the same time, which will make the exam preparations difficult.

Also, the NEET 2021 ended so late. The students who couldn't make it through counseling claim that it ended so late that they were left with a very few months to prepare for the exam.

Through various social media platforms, the aspirants have raised their demands and urged the government to extend NEET 2022 dates. Some of them have also demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"If #NEET is not postponed then remember Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP, Narendra Modi, I am not going to give a single vote for BJP in my life," an user wrote.

Mujhe bjp pasand hai but ab mujhe inse nafrat ho rahi hai. Yaad rakhe lokshabha election bhi aa raha hai aur hum 18+ ha — Abhishek Tiwari (@abhitiwari92720) June 28, 2022

Another user, while sharing a poster of the candle march, asked the candidates to join the protest and said, "Today on #doctorsday let's unite to support our future doctor's to get Justice with Candle March. I'll be available for ground support too in my area for Aspirants. Let's make a revolution today from 7.30 Pm in every state."

Let's make a revolution today from 7.30 Pm in every state's#MODIJIextendNEETUG #RemoveDharmendraPradhan pic.twitter.com/LWQ1i8iMjv — SAURAV SAHA (@IamSaurav_1) July 1, 2022

The students want the exams to be postponed for nearly 40-60 days, noting the fact that the academic year doesn't start until February 2023 so the delay won't affect the new session.

According to report by news agency PTI, over 10,000 MBBS aspirants wrote to National Testing Agency (NTA) in May demanding the exams to be postponed.

"Many NEET aspirants and droppers from 2021 waited till the mop-up round of NEET 2021 counseling in the hope of getting a medical seat but didn't get one. The mop-up round ended in the first week of April... in many states, state counseling is not finished till now," the letter said.

NEET UG 2022 exams will be held on July 17 and the exam city intimation slips for the registered candidates have been released by NTA. The admit card will likely be released soon and candidates can download the same from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.