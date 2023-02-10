OJEE 2023 Application Process Begins At ojee.nic.in; Here’s How To Apply

Fri, 10 Feb 2023 01:51 PM (IST)
The Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Odisha on Friday started the online registration process for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2023. The last date to apply will be March 20. Candidates can register for the entrance examination at– ojee.nic.in.
The OJEE 2023 entrance exam will be conducted for those candidates who want to seek admission to B.Pharm, MCA, M.Sc. (Comp. Sc), B. CAT, M.Tech, M.Tech (Part-Time), MBA, Int. MBA, M.Arch, M Plan, M.Pharm, and Lateral Entry to B.Pharm, B.Tech courses in government and private universities and colleges of the state.
The OJEE exam is likely to be conducted in the month of first or second week of May, this year. The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses.
Aspirants must note that outside-state candidates are not eligible for admission to government colleges, but they are eligible for admission to private colleges in the state.
“Please read, carefully, the ‘Information Brochure’ and the ‘Instructions to fill Online Application Form’, which are available on the OJEE websites to get detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, reservation policy, examination pattern, syllabus etc,” reads the official notification.
OJEE 2023: Important Dates
Application process begins– February 10
Last date for filling up online application forms– March 20
Starting of downloading of admit cards– 3rd week of April
Date of Examination– 1st or 2nd week of May
Expected date of declaration of results– 1st week of June
OJEE 2023 Application Process: Here’s How To Apply
Step 1: Go to the official website– ojee.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link OJEE 2023 application on the homepage.
Step 3: Candidates have to register and proceed with the application process.
Step 4: Now fill out the application form, pay the fee, and then click submit.
Note: Download the confirmation page and printout for future reference.