OJEE 2023 Application Process Begins At ojee.nic.in; Here’s How To Apply

The Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Odisha on Friday started the online registration process for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2023. The last date to apply will be March 20. Candidates can register for the entrance examination at– ojee.nic.in.

The OJEE 2023 entrance exam will be conducted for those candidates who want to seek admission to B.Pharm, MCA, M.Sc. (Comp. Sc), B. CAT, M.Tech, M.Tech (Part-Time), MBA, Int. MBA, M.Arch, M Plan, M.Pharm, and Lateral Entry to B.Pharm, B.Tech courses in government and private universities and colleges of the state.

The OJEE exam is likely to be conducted in the month of first or second week of May, this year. The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses.

Aspirants must note that outside-state candidates are not eligible for admission to government colleges, but they are eligible for admission to private colleges in the state.

“Please read, carefully, the ‘Information Brochure’ and the ‘Instructions to fill Online Application Form’, which are available on the OJEE websites to get detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, reservation policy, examination pattern, syllabus etc,” reads the official notification.

OJEE 2023: Important Dates

Application process begins– February 10

Last date for filling up online application forms– March 20

Starting of downloading of admit cards– 3rd week of April

Date of Examination– 1st or 2nd week of May

Expected date of declaration of results– 1st week of June

OJEE 2023 Application Process: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– ojee.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link OJEE 2023 application on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates have to register and proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Now fill out the application form, pay the fee, and then click submit.

Note: Download the confirmation page and printout for future reference.