OJEE 2022: Counselling Process Deferred; Check Steps To Register

The authorities have deferred the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 counselling process. Students who were appearing for the exam are advised to keep an eye on the official website. As the education body will release the schedule of OJEE 2022 counselling in due course of time.

“Keeping in view the fact that the process of approval and affiliation of technical/professional institutes of the state by AICTE and University have not been completed and the results of some Universities / Councils / Boards have not been declared, the OJEE process of counselling is being deferred for the time being”, the official notification stated.

"Candidates, who have secured ranks in the JEE (Main) – 2022 and/or OJEE – 2022 and are interested to take admission in technical/professional institutes (Govt. / Private) of the state, may participate in the OJEE counselling as and when it starts," the notice further added.

If you also want to appear for the counselling process and want to register, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

OJEE 2022 Counselling Process: How to register

Step 1: Go to the official website -- ojee.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that read 'registration process

Step 3: Now, the student needs complete the registration process with the required details for the counselling rounds

Step 4: Then in the next step students need to select the qualifying examination and pay the counselling fee

Step 5: Once paid the fees, students need to select the institute, courses and specialisations and lock choices

Step 6: Now, students will receive a seat allotment list will from the official website based on the choices and merit list

The OJEE 2022 application deadline was extended till August 14 earlier for the Second and Special OJEE 2022 examination. Students should note that now the last date for fee payment for OJEE 2022 was extended to August 16 (10 PM).

For further details, students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board.