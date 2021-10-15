New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Schools in Odisha will resume from October 21 and October 25 for classes 11 and 8. The government in the state announced on Friday, October 15. The School and Mass Education Minister of Odisha said, "We've decided to reopen schools for class 11th from Oct 21 & for class 8th from Oct 25."

He mentioned the schools will have to follow all the necessary safety guidelines issued before resuming the physical classes. "Guidelines will be issued by the Department, whatever guidelines that we issued for classes 9th, 10th, and 12th will continue," said Samir Ranjan Dash.

"We will conduct a meeting with the district education officers (DEOs) in this regard tomorrow and issue instructions to them to initiate preparations for the commencement of classes for students of Class 8 and 11," said Dash.

"The guidelines that have been issued for classes 9th, 10th, and 12th, the same guideline and the protocols would be adhered by the schools after the classes for 8 and 11 reopen," added Dash.

Talking about the timing of classes, Samir said the classes will be conducted in general timing and a detailed program will be released by the department soon.

However, For offline classes of Standard 1 to 7, no official dates have been announced yet. The School minister when asked said the department will make a decision in this regard in a phased manner.

Earlier, the Odisha government had decided to reopen schools for Classes 10 and 12 students from July 26.

Prior to the reopening of the schools for classes 10 and 12, the government has decided to vaccinate all teachers against COVID-19 on priority, and district education officers have been instructed to ensure that COVID guidelines are followed.

Posted By: Ashita Singh