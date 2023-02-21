Odisha OJEE 2023 Exam Dates Out At ojee.nic.in, Check Schedule Here

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) on Tuesday released the exam dates for OJEE 2023. The exam will be conducted from May 8 to 12. The admit card will be released on April 2. Candidates can check the exam schedule at– odishajee.com.

The OJEE 2023 entrance exam will be held for those candidates who want to seek admission into the BPharm, MCA, MSc (Comp Science), MBA, Integrated MBA, BCAT, MTech, MTech (Part-Time), M Arch, M Plan M Pharm and Lateral Entry to B Tech and B Pharm programmes.

The OJEE 2023 registration process was started on February 10. The last date to apply will be March 20, 2023. "Date, Shift and Centre details will be indicated on the Admit Cards, which can be downloaded from OJEE website from 20th April 2023 onwards," reads the official notice.

OJEE 2023 application fee for form with a single course will be Rs 1,000 and for the addition of each course thereafter, Rs 500 will be added.

OJEE 2023: Exam Pattern

According to the previous trends, the exam will be conducted in computer-based test mode (CBT). The question paper will consist of multiple-choice questions where four marks will be given for every correct answer. While one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

OJEE 2023: Important dates

Start date of OJEE application form– February 10, 2023

Last date to fill OJEE 2023 application form– March 20, 2023

Admit Card Release Date– April 20, 2023

OJEE exam dates– May 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 (with May 15, 2023 as reserve day)

Declaration of Result– 1st week of June