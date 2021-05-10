Odisha HSC Result 2021: This year, the Odisha Board has said that the assessment of class 10 students will be done on their performance in class 9 and 10.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Odisha has announced that the much-awaited result for the class 10th board examination will be declared by June 30. It has said that the result will be declared at its official website -- bseodisha.ac.in. However, the candidates will also be able to check the result at the alternate website of the board at bseodisha.nic.in.

Here's how the candidates will be able to check their Odisha HSC Result 2021:

Step 1) Visit the official website of the Odisha board at bseodisha.ac.in. The candidates can also visit bseodisha.nic.in to check their results

Step 2) Click on the link that reads "Odisha 10th result"

Step 3) The candidates would now need to enter their enrollment numbers and other details asked on the website

Step 4) Once you submit your details, your result will appear on the screen

Step 5) You are requested to save the result and take a printout for further reference

The candidates can also check their results on their mobile phones by sending an SMS -- RESULT<space>OR10<space>Roll number -- to 56263.

What about the passing criteria for this year?

This year, the Odisha Board has said that the assessment of class 10 students will be done on their performance in class 9 and 10. It has said that it will consider the candidates' performance in class 9 half-yearly annual exam and class 10 pre-board exams. According to the board, 60 per cent of the weightage will be given to the highest marks obtained in class 10 pre-board exams while the rest 40 per cent will be given to class 9 exams.

It said that candidates who are not satisfied with their marks will be given another opportunity to appear for the offline exams. Here it is noteworthy to mention that the Odisha Board is yet to announce the dates of re-exams that would be conducted later this year.

