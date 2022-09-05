Odisha CPET 2022 Result Declared At pg.samsodisha.gov.in; Details Here

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) of the Odisha Government has announced the Odisha CPET 2022 results on Monday, September 5, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the Odisha Common Postgraduate Entrance Test can now visit the official website--pg.samsodisha.gov.in and download their results.

Candidates can go through the state-wide provisional merit list for the CPET 2022 Exam that is released on the official website.

Meanwhile, those who appeared for the exam can follow the below-mentioned process and download their results.

Odisha CPET 2022: How To Download Result?

Step 1: Go to the official website--samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: A homepage will appear on your screen. Now, on the homepage, clck on the link that reads, "Postgraduation".

Step 3: Soon after that, a new page will open. You then need to click on the link for "CPET 2022 State wise provisional merit list".

Step 4: Select your subject and enter your admit card number.

Step 5: Your Odisha CPET 2022 Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save your result and download it.

Note: Take a printout for future reference.

According to the official notice issued by the SAMS Odisha, the eligible applicants can submit their choice filling starting from today, i.e., September 5, 2022. The last day to do the same is September 11, 2022. Meanwhile, it must be noted by the candidates that the provisional allotment of seats is more likely to be issued by September 16, 2022. You are advised to keep a close eye on the official website in order to get all the latest updates regarding Odisha CPET 2022.

Notably, Odisha CPET was conducted on August 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12 and 13, 2022. The exams were conducted for the candidates who desire to apply for different PG admissions across the state colleges and universities in Odisha.

The CPET 2022 Odisha was scheduled in three sessions at different timings i.e., 10 am to 11.30 am 12.30 pm to 2 pm, and 3 pm to 4.30 pm, respectively. Each examination had a time duration of 90 minutes. The exams were conducted for English, Hindi, Sociology, Environmental Science, Physics, Chemistry, Computer Science, Bio-Technology, Economics, Statistics, Zoology, Geology, Political Science, Nutrition, Home Science and many other subjects.