New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE II has confirmed the declaration date of Odisha CHSE II Result 2021. The school Education Minister, Samir Dash, has confirmed that the Odisha board will release class 12 results by July 31, 2021. He further added that as directed by Supreme Court, the Odisha board is making their efforts to announce the results on time.

However, they further added that if Odisha Board is not able to release the result by July 31 then, there will be a delay of only 1 to 2 days. "Efforts are on to declare the results by July 31 as directed by the Supreme Court, if not, then there will be a delay of maximum 1-2 days," Samir Das in a statement to reporters.

Earlier, Odisha Board asked the schools to submit the class 12 practical marks so the fast compilation of CHSE II Results. Currently, the state board have started preparing the results and will declare on July 31.

Odisha CHSE II Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

The state board has decided to mark the class 12 students on the basis of class 10 performance. Students who will not be satisfied with the marks are allowed to appear for the class 12 offline board exams. However, it will only be conducted after the COVID-19 pandemic situation has declined in the state.

The Odisha CHSE exams for Arts, Science and Commerce streams were scheduled to take place on May 18, however, first, they postponed the exams and later on June 4, the board cancelled class 12 board exams.

Meanwhile, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has already declared class 10 results of the Annual High School Certificate (HSC), Madhyama and State Open School Certificate examinations. The overall passing percentage was recorded at 97.89 per cent.

Apart from the Odisha board, several other state boards have also confirmed to release the class 12 results by the end of July.

Odisha CHSE II students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of CHSE--chseodisha.nic.in or Jagran English for the latest updates on CHSE II Result 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv