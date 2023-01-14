Odisha CHSE Class 12 Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet Released | Check Full Schedule

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, CHSE on Saturday, January 14th announced the Class 12 exam dates for the 2023 annual exams. According to the date sheet released by the Odisha baord, the class 12 or Higher Secondary (HS), examination for the Science stream will start on March 1, 2023, while for Arts and Commerce, the Class 12 HS Odisha exams will begin on March 2.

The Odisha education board along with the Class 12 exams scheduled also announced the Distance Education (corresponding course) and vocational stream exam date sheets. The detailed date sheet for class 12 is available on the official site chseodisha.nic.in. for download.

Meanwhile, students must know that Class 12 HS practical exams for the Science, Arts, Commerce, and Vocational courses will be held between February 1 and February 10. The Odisha board Class 12 exams will get over on April 5, 2023.

Students can download the detailed schedule of class 12 exams by visiting the website or check the schedule here:

How To Download Odisha Board HS 12th Time Table 2023:

Visit the website -- chseodisha.nic.in.

Under ‘Latest Notifications’ section, click on ‘Programme for Annual Higher Secondary Examination 2023’

On the next window PDF file of Odisha 2023 CHSE time table for Arts, Science and Commerce stream will appear on the screen

Download the Class 12 HS time table Odisha board 2023

CHECK ODISHA, CHSE Class 12 BOARD EXAM Time Table 2023:

March 1, 2023--Science: MIL- (O)

March 2, 2023--Arts, Commerce: MIL- (O)

March 3, 2023--Science, Vocational: English (E)

March 4, 2023--Arts, Commerce: English (E)

March 6, 2023--Physics (Science), BFC-Political Science, BFC- Business management, Chemistry (Vocational)

March 9, 2023--Chemistry (Science), History, Accounting, Physics (Vocational)

March 20, 2023--Information Technology (Science/Commerce/Arts), Computer Science, Bio-technology, electronics (Science)

March 21, 2023--Tourism and travel management, Fashion technology, paramedical and health care, office management, Banking, information technology (Arts/commerce/Science), Dairying, Horticulture, electrical domestic appliances, mobile technology (Science)

March 22, 2023--Odia, Hindi, Bengali, telugu, Urdu (Arts), Sanskrit/Elective sanskrit (Arts/Science)

March 23, 2023--Maths (Science/Arts), Home Science (Arts), economics (Vocational)

March 24, 2023--Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Urdu, Sanskrit, alternative english (Arts/Commerce/Science)

March 25, 2023--Economics (Arts/Science), personnel management (arts), Cost accounting, business economics, fundemental of management accounting, computer application (Commerce)

March 27, 2023--History (Arts), Business mathematics & statistics (Commerce), Maths (Vocational)

March 28, 2023--Biology: (Section A)-Botany, Biology (Section-B)- Zoology (Science)

March 29, 2023--Arts: Logic, Arts/Science: Geography, Commerce: Accountancy

March 31, 2023--Arts/Science: Statistics, Arts: Anthropology, Sociology, Vocational: Biology

April 3, 2023--Arts: Indian Music, Psychology, Education, Science: Geology, Commerce: Business Studies & Management , All Vocational Stream Trade Subjects(Paper-III)

April 4, 2023--I.T & I.TES, Mukti Skilling, Tourism and Hospitality, Agriculture, Plumber, Automotive, Electronics & Hardware, Retail, Construction, Beauty & Wellness

April 5, 2023--Arts: Political Science, Vocational: All Vocational Stream Trade Subjects (Paper-IV)