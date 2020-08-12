Odisha CHSE 12th Science Result 2020 declared on the official website of Odisha CHSE i.e, orissaresults.nic.in.

New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk:

Odisha Council of Higher Education has announced the results of Odisha CHSE class 12th Science stream exams today. Students who have appeared for the exam can now see their result at orissa.nic.in or on the result portal- examination orissaresults.nic.in. Alternatively, students can also easily access their Odisha CHSE class 12th Science stream results 2020 on jagranjosh.com. Read on to know how to check the result for the Odisha CHSE class 12th Science stream online.

How to check result:

Step-1: Candidate must have to visit the official website of Odisha CHSE i.e, orissaresults.nic.in

Step-2: You will be directed to the result portal

Step-3: Click on plus 2 result' at the top of the page

Step-4: Candidate will be redirected to the final result column

Step-5: Enter your registration number

Step 6: Key in the enrollment number or Roll number.

Step-7: Enter the image number

Step-8: Key in the Recaptcha.

Step-9 Click on ‘Submit’ button

Step-10 Students can check their result and saved it for future use.

Odisha Council of Higher Education has evaluated the results based on best performing papers as the exams were cancelled due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The exams were scheduled to be conducted from March 23 to 28 but got cancelled amidst countrywide lockdown. The students have appeared in the three exams, the board has decided to evaluate the score according to these exams. The students will get a chance to improve their grades once the situation will back to normal, said board.

The passing percentage this year is 70.21%. 68,374 out of 97377 candidates have passed, of which 38301 are boys & 30073 are girls, news agency ANI reported.

Posted By: Srishti Goel