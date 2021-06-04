Odisha CHSE 12th Exam: Odisha government cancels CHSE class 12 board exams 2021 in wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Odisha government cancels CHSE board class 12 exams due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state. The announcement was made by CM Naveen Patnaik who further added that students life is more important than any exam. Earlier, BSE Odisha had cancelled class 10 board exams, while class 12 exams, which were scheduled to take place from May 15 to June 11, 2021, was postponed until further notice. This decision has sent a wave of relief among the students who were waiting for the cancellation of the exam due to growing coronavirus concern in the state.

CHSE Class 12 Result 2021 Evaluation Criteria

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has yet not revealed the evaluation criteria to pass to mark the class 12 students. However, CM Patnaik has asked the state board to formulate well defined objective criteria to mark the students. As per reports, the state board will appoint an expert committee to formulate the marking scheme.

CHSE Class 12 Result 2021 Date

According to reports, the state board is aiming to declare the results by the end of June 2021.

Last year, over 6 lakh students had appeared for CHSE class 12 exams. This year, a similar number was expected from class 12.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) conducts class 12 while the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) conducts class 10 exams in Odisha.

This decision has come after the Central government announced the cancellation of CBSE class 12 board exams 2021. Shortly after, CISCE and several other state boards, including Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan also, followed the footsteps of the centre.

Supreme Court has given two weeks to CBSE and CISCE to formulate well-defined objective criteria to mark the class 12 students. Meanwhile, the Assam government will announce a decision regarding class 12 board exams after CBSE will announce the evaluation criteria.

