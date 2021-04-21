Odisha BSE Board Exams 2021: The class 10th board exams in Odisha were scheduled to take place from May 19.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid the growing calls by the students to cancel the board exams in Odisha, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Wednesday cancelled the class 10th board exams 2021 across all schools in the state in wake of the surge in coronavirus cases in the country. The class 10th board exams in Odisha were scheduled to take place from May 19.

The decision came a day after a large number of students on Tuesday staged a protest in front of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's residence seeking cancellation of the annual matriculation (class 10) examination conducted by the Odisha board in view of the COVID-19 situation.

