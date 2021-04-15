New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: After Gujarat and Punjab, now Odisha has postponed the Class 10 and 12 board exams 2021 amid the surge in the COVID-19 cases. Class 9 and 11 students will be prompted to the next class without exams. The students will be marked on the basis of their internal assessment exams.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announced the postponement of state board exams 2021. Information and Public Relations Department took to their Twitter handle and wrote, "CM has ordered the suspension of all 10th and 12th board examinations in the state in the wake of the COVID pandemic. The State Council for Higher Education has postponed its Class 12 exams, which were due to start on May 19."

The tweet further read that decision regarding board exams will be taken once the COVID-19 situation is under control. In the first week of June 2021, the state government and top officials, including the council for higher education, will review the situation and decide accordingly on when to conduct the exams. They further asserted that students will be given ample amount of time to prepare.



Earlier, the state education minister Samir Ranjan Dash said that the exams will be held as per the schedule. Class 10 exams were scheduled to held from May 3 to May 15, and class 12 exams were supposed to take place from May 15 to June 11. However, now it will happen after the COVID-19 situation is under control in the state. The revised date sheet for CHSE and HSC exams will be announced soon on the official website of the Odisha state board.

Meanwhile, both private and government-aided schools in Odisha have been shut down till April 30. The officials have allowed the schools to hold online classes for the students of the new academic session 2021-22 till any further orders.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv