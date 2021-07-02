Odisha Board Exam 2021: BSE Odisha has announced the date of the Odisha Matric Special Exam 2021 for class 10. Here's when the application process begin

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, a few weeks ago, announced BSE HSC or Class 10 Board Result 2021. This year, nearly five lakh students registered for the exam, out of which 97.89 per cent of students were promoted to the next grade. The result was declared as per the students' marks in classes 9 and 10. The Odisha board further announced that those who are not satisfied with their marks are eligible to apply for BSE Odisha Class 10 Special Board Exam 2021, that is, offline board exams.

Now, as per the latest update, BSE Odisha has announced the date of the Odisha Matric Special Exam 2021 for class 10. The board will conduct the exam from July 30 to August 5, 2021. The Odisha board further added that the students are not required to pay the fees to appear for the exam. They are just required to fill up the form available at the official website-- bseodisha.ac.in.

BSE Class 10 Special Board Exam 2021: Application Form Date

As per the notice issued by the Odisha board, the application process for Odisha Matric Special Exam 2021 will begin from July 5, 2021, that is, Monday. The students are not required to pay any extra fee, they just have to fill the form with the required details.

Earlier, BSE President, Ramashis Hazra said that the state board will not be re-evaluating the class 10 marks. However, students can appear for the offline exams if they are unsatisfied with the results. He further added that after consultation with renowned academicians and educationists, BSE chalked out the evaluation criteria to mark the class 10 students.

The hard copies of the passing certificate and mark sheets of BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2021, will be distributed later after the COVID-19 pandemic situation gets under control.

BSE Odisha Class 10 students are advised to keep checking Odisha Board's official website for the latest updates on BSE Class 10 Special Board Exam 2021.

