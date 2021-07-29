Odisha Board 12th Result 2021: CHSE will announce the results of the Science and Commerce stream at the end of the month. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has announced the CHSE Class 12 Result 2021 date. School and Mass Education Department on Wednesday confirmed that the state board will announce the results of the Science and Commerce stream at the end of the month. However, Odisha Board has not announced any date for CHSE Arts and Vocational Studies stream as some paperwork is pending with the education department.

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2021: Declaration Date

The CHSE will announce the class 12 science and commerce stream result on July 31, 2021, around 12:30 pm at the official website--orissaresults.nic.in.

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

This year 3.5 lakh students registered for the class 12 board exam, which was cancelled by the state board due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state. To mark the students, CHSE came up with fair assessment criteria, that is, students have been marked based on their results in class 10 and 11 final exams and 12 internal exams.

Last year, 74.95 per cent of students passed the Odisha class 12 board exam. This year, the board is expected to achieve a higher pass percentage as the board exam was cancelled, and results are prepared based on internal assessment policy.

CHSE Arts and Vocational Studies Result Date

The state board has not announced the date of declaration due to some pending paperwork. A petition in this regard has been filed in the Supreme Court by the Odisha government, requesting some more time to publish the results of Arts and Vocational studies exams.

Earlier, Supreme Court had asked all the state boards to declare Class 12 results on or before July 31, 2021, to ensure no loss of the academic year.

