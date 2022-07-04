Odisha 10th Result 2022: BSE Matric Results To Be Out Soon; Check Date, Time And Steps To Download

The Board of Secondary Education, BSE will release the Odisha Class 10th results soon. As per several media reports, the Odisha Board is likely to announce the class 10th results on July 6, 2022. Earlier, Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said that he will announce the BSE Class 10 result 2022 date and time in the State Assembly on July 4th.

"Process for publication of the matriculation exam is underway and we hope to announce the results in a couple of days. Adequate measures have been taken by BSE for error-free publication of results," the minister said.

Now, as per news portal Careers 360, it has been reported that the Class 10 result will be announced on July 6 at 1 PM. However, an official confirmation on the same is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Minister Dash on Sunday said students can download matric results from the official websites – bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in. Once announced, students can use their roll number and date of birth to check their results from the mentioned sites.

This year, over 5.85 lakh (5,85,730) students appeared for this BSE Odisha Class 10 exam and the exams were conducted in Odisha between April 29 and May 7. Students must also know that the evaluation process of the exams started on May 21 and currently is at the finishing stages.

Here's How students can check their BSE Odisha 10th Results 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website at bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the BSE 10th result link.

Step 3: Insert the required login credentials

Step 4: Submit and check the BSE Class 10 Odisha results 2022

Step 5: Download Odisha's 10th scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.

Students can also get their Class 10 results in 2022 via SMS. To get the Odisha 10th result 2022 via SMS, candidates had to type ‘OR01 <Roll No>’ and send the SMS to 5676750.