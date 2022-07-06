Odisha 10th Result 2022: BSE To Announce Class 10th Results Today; Here's How To Check Scorecards

The Board of Secondary Education, BSE will release the Odisha Class 10th results on Wednesday, July 6th. As per Odisha Board, the class 10th results would be announced at 1 pm after a press conference. Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash will announce the pass percentage, and merit list through the board's office in Cuttack at 1 PM.

Once released, students who appeared for the BSE Matric exams can check their respective scorecards on the official website of the Odisha Board.

Minister Dash on Sunday said students can download matric results from the websites such as – bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in. After result declaration students can use their roll number and date of birth to check their results from the mentioned sites.

BSE Odisha 10th Results 2022: How To Check Score Cards

Step 1: Visit the official website at bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the BSE 10th result link.

Step 3: Insert the required login credentials

Step 4: Submit and check the BSE Class 10 Odisha results 2022

Step 5: Download Odisha's 10th scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.

Students can also get their Class 10 results in 2022 via SMS. To get the Odisha 10th result 2022 via SMS, candidates had to type ‘OR01 <Roll No>’ and send the SMS to 5676750.

This year, over 5.85 lakh (5,85,730) students appeared for BSE Odisha Class 10 exam and the exams were conducted in Odisha between April 29 and May 7. Last year, the pass percentage in the BSE Odisha Class 10 result was 97.89 per cent. However, due to covid, the exams were not conducted in 2021 and hence the result was announced on the basis of an internal assessment.