NVS TGT, PGT Exam Schedule 2022 Released At Navodaya.Gov.In; Check Full Schedule Here

NAVODAYA Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) recently released the exam schedule for the post of TGT, PGT and Miscellaneous Teachers. The exam is scheduled to be held on November 28, 29, and 30. The admit card for the online exam will be released tomorrow (November 25). Candidates can check the exam schedule at– navodaya.gov.in.

NVS will conduct Computer based tests (CBT) for various teaching posts notified under a direct recruitment drive, a special recruitment drive for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in the northeastern region and a limited departmental examination / limited departmental competitive examination 2022-23.

According to the official notification, the admit card for the online examination will be released on November 25, on the designated recruitment portal and it will contain the exact address of the CBT exam centre in the allotted city along with the date and shift timings and other important information.

NVS TGT, PGT Exam Schedule

Name of the Post—-Exam Date and Time

TGT Special Recruitment– November 28 from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM

TGT Direct Recruitment– November 28 from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM

PGT LDE– November 28 from 02 PM to 5:00 PM

Miscellaneous Category of Teachers Direct Recruitment– November 30 2022 from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Miscellaneous Category of Teachers Special Recruitment– November 30 2022 from 02 PM to 5:00 PM

NVS TGT, PGT Exam Schedule 2022: Here’s How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website– navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link, “Notice regarding conduct of Computer Based Test (CBT) for various Teaching posts notified under Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23, Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for JNVs in North Eastern Region and Limited Departmental Examination / Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2022-23”

Step 3: Now, the PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download the Exam Schedule PDF and take a printout of it for future reference.