New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: National Council of Educational Research and Training, NCERT is all set to release the National Talent Search Exam NTSE Final Results 2021 today (February 18). NCERT will declare the results at 5 pm, and students who have appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website -- ncert.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the final result of NTSE will be uploaded on the website at 5 pm. Back on February 09, the council has already released the provisional result on February 9, 2022, along with the OMR sheet.

If you have also appeared for the exam then you check your results by following these simple steps.

NTSE Final Result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of NCERT -- ncert.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website candidates will find the link of 'NTSE Stage 2 Final Result 2021' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, the candidate needs to enter the login details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Check the result and download the page and keep a hard copy of your result for future use.

The NTSE exam was conducted on October 24, 2021, for all candidates at 68 centres across the country. Earlier the results were supposed to declare on February 11, 2022. The exam comprised of two papers -- Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) — of 100 marks. The final award will be declared based on the MAT and SAT scores of the student.

The NTSE exam is conducted at two levels every year -- stage 1 (State, UT level) and stage 2 -- (National level). Approximately 2,000 scholarships are awarded for different stages of education.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen