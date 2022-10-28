NTPC Ltd Engineering Executive Trainee Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 864 Posts | Check Details Here

THE NATIONAL Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) on Friday released the notification for the recruitment of an Engineering Executive Trainee through Gate 2022. The notification has been released for the Electrical, Mechanical, Electronic/Instrumentation, Civil and Mining Departments. There are a total of 864 different vacant posts. Online Applications started on October 28 and the last date for submission of the application will be November 11, 2022. Aspirants can check all the details on the official website-- ntpc.co.in.

Candidates must have a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or Technology/AMIE with not less than 65 per cent marks and candidates must have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022. Further, the candidate will be shortlisted for document verification based on GATE 2022 score. The pay scale is Rs 40,000 to 1,40,000.

Moreover, selected candidates will go for one year of training at various places. Candidates who belong to General, EWS and OBC categories have to pay a service agreement bond of Rs 5,00,000 and candidates who belong to SC, ST and PwBD categories will have to pay Rs 2,50,000 to serve the company for at least 3 years after completion of one-year training. Before joining, candidates have to go through with medical examination by the NTPC Medical Board. Candidates will get all the information from their Email ID only.

NTPC Ltd Engineering Executive Trainee Recruitment 2022: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- ntpc.co.in or careers.ntpc.co.in

Step 2: Now, candidates have to register and the system will generate a unique registration or application number

Step 3: Now, candidates have to enter the GATE 2022 registration number which is mentioned in the GATE 2022 scorecard

Step 4: Candidates have to pay their application fee either online or offline mode

Step 5: Submit your application form and save it for future reference.