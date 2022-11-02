NTA UGC NET Result 2022 Likely To Be Declared Today At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here

NATIONAL Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the University Grants Commission (UGC) NET Result today. However, NTA has yet to confirm the exact date and time for releasing the result. Candidates can check their results at -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET Cut off varies from subject to subject and from category to category. The cut-off list will be released soon on the official website after the result declaration. As per the experts, cut-offs for this year are expected to be a bit lower than the previous year. UGC NET has released the provisional answer keys and the objection window is now closed.