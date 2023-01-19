NTA Revises JEE Main 2023 Exam Schedule; Admit Card Likely To Be Released Soon

JEE Main 2023 admit card likely to be released soon

THE NATIONAL Testing Agency (NTA) revised the exam dates for the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Main 2023 January Session exam, as per the latest notification. The exam will start on January 24, and the admit cards for the same will be issued soon on the official website of JEE Main--jeemain.nta.nic.in.

However, the exam city information slip, which consists the information about the venue of the examination, has already been issued on the website.

The admit card which is to be released soon will have details about the exam centre and date and time for the exam.

The NTA will have session 1 JEE Main 2023 on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 and February 1 for Paper 1, BE/BTech (both morning and afternoon shift), and January 28 for Paper 2, BArch/BPlanning (afternoon shift).

Once released, students can follow the steps and download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main-- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Tap on the link that reads, 'JEE Main 2023 session 1 admit card'.

Step 3: The candidates now need to enter their application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The JEE Main 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the admit card pdf and take a printout for future reference.

What Are Details Mentioned On JEE Main 2023 Admit Card?

- Candidate’s name

- Father’s name

- Date of birth

- Gender

- Category

- State of eligibility

- JEE Main 2023 roll number

- Paper that the candidate will be appearing for

- JEE Main 2023 application form number

- Allotted exam centre of JEE Main 2023

- Allotted date and time

- Signature and photograph of the candidate

- Candidate’s parent’s signature

- Guidelines for examination

Note: Students are requested to keep an eye on the official website of JEE Main for the latest updates.