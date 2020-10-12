NTA NEET Result 2020: NTA is expected to release results at ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates can seek details of NEET answer key, rank list, counseling and more

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) on Monday (October 12) at the official website-ntaneet.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared in the NEET 2020 exam which was conducted last month, can check results result at- ntaneet.nic.in by entering roll number and date of birth. The final NEET answer key 2020 could also be announced first for all the sets (E1- E6, F1- F6, G1-G6, H1-H6). Over 85-90 per cent of 15.97 lakh candidates appeared in NEET 2020 exam. amid COVID-19 protocol after it was postponed on several occasions due to pandemic lead situations.

How to download NEET 2020 scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

NEET Result will be announced with the NEET rank list 2020. NTA will also release the NEET 2020 rank list for 15% All India quota. To qualify for MBBS/BSD courses, candidates belonging to open category need to secure a minimum 50th percentile in NEET. For those belonging to reserved categories including SC and ST category, the minimum marks are 40th percentile and for PwD candidates it is 45th percentile.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha