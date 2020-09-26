NTA NEET 2020 Answer Key: The NTA on Saturday released the much-awaited answer key for the NEET 2020 for candidates for all the sets (E1- E6, F1-F6, G1-G6, H1-H6).

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday released the much-awaited answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET 2020 for candidates for all the sets (E1- E6, F1-F6, G1-G6, H1-H6). The answer key was released at its official website -- nta.ac.in or ntaneet.nic.in. However, the NTA has not opened the window to raise objections.

While releasing the answer key, the NTA advised the candidates "to go through the same (answer key) and keep themselves ready for challenges of the draft answer keys". "Please note that this public notice is not for inviting challenge of the keys which will be done later on, and for that proper notice will be issued. Therefore, kindly do not email your responses or clarification regarding the Keys and please wait for the process of raising challenges for the same," it said in an official notification.

Here's how the candidates can download the NTA NEET 2020 answer key:

Step 1) The candidates would need to go to the official website of the NTA at nta.ac.in or ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2) Click on the link that reads "NEET Answer Key 2020" on the homepage of the website

Step 3) A PDF will open on your screen. Scroll down through the PDF and check the answer key

About NTA NEET 2020 Exam:

The NEET 2020 exam was conducted by the NTA on September 13 this year by the NTA. The exam was supposed to be conducted earlier but got postponed because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Later, the Supreme Court gave the nod to the NTA to conduct the NEET 2020 exam, saying saying "life cannot be stopped and the career of students cannot be put in jeopardy". The top court, however, directed the NTA to conduct the exams while ensuring the safety of the candidates. According to the NTA, around 14.37 lakh candidates had appeared for the NEET 2020 exam.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma