New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency will soon announce the results of the written exam for JEE Main 2020 on its official website. Aspirants who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their results at jeemain.nta.nic.in or on the result portal ntaresults.nic.in. Alternatively, candidates can also easily access their JEE Main 2020 Results on jagranjosh.com. However, the official answer key for all sets of question papers has already been released on September 8. Read on to know how to check the result of the Joint Entrance Exam Mains 2020.

How to check result:

Step-1: Visit the official website of NTA i.e, jeemain.nta.nic.in/ntaresults.nic.in.

Step-2: You will be redirected to the homepage

Step-3: Click on ‘Result’, written on a page timeline

Step-4: Candidate will be redirected to the result page

Step-5: Key in the details to sign in.

Step 6: Select the result category from the drop-down list

Step-7: Enter the application number.

Step-8: Key in the password and enter the security pin.

Step-9: Click on the ‘Sign In’ button

Step-10: JEE Main result will be displayed on your screens.

Step-11: Save the results for future reference

The NTA will also release the qualifying cut-off along with the result. It will indicate the All India Rank in JEE Main, student’s percentile and will also issue the rank for admission in NITs, CFTIs and other private colleges. The qualified students will get the chance to sit in JEE Advanced and the combined score of the exams will make their entries to IITs.

Amid the coronavirus crisis, the JEE Main exam has been conducted in a graded manner. The exam was hosted for consecutive 6 days to ensure social distancing and other safety measures. The exam date and exam pattern for NTA JEE Advanced are yet to be announced.

