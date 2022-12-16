NTA Exam Calendar 2023: NEET UG, JEE Main, CUET Exam Dates Released At nta.ac.in; Check Full Schedule Here

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released the exam calendar for JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET and ICAR AIEEA for the academic year of the 2023-24 examination. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 will be conducted on May 7 next year and the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 will be held from May 21 to 31 and from June 1 to June 7 next year. Candidates can check the exam calendar at– nta.ac.in.

NTA released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main 2023 exam schedule and started registrations for session 1 of January 2023 between December 15 and January 12 next year. The JEE Main session 1 exam will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31 while February 1, 2 and 3, 2023 have been kept reserved for future schedules.

The JEE Main session 2 exams are conducted to be held on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2023 while April 13 and 15, 2023 have been scheduled as reserved.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2023 exam will be held on April 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2023.

The NTA will conduct the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2023 exam on April 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2023.

NTA will soon open the application window for NEET 2023, CUET UG PG 2023 and ICAR AIEEA 2023. The testing agency has advised candidates to visit the official website for further information related to the examination dates, application window and other instructions.

NTA Exam Calendar 2023: Important Dates

JEE Main 2023 session 1 -- January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30,31 and the reserve date is February 1, 2, 3, 2023

JEE Main 2023 session 2 -- April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12 and reserve date is April 13 and 15, 2023

ICAR AIEEA 2023 -- April 26, 27, 28, 29, 2023

NEET UG 2023 -- May 7, 2023

CUET 2023 -- May 21 to 31 and reserve date is June 1 to 7, 2023