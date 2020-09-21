The National Testing Agency released the All India Ayush Post Graduation Entrance Test admit card, know how to download it.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency on Monday released the All India Ayush Post Graduation Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2020 admit card on its official website. Aspirants who have filled the application form can now download their admit cards at ntaaiapget.nic.in. Alternatively, candidates can also easily access their admit card 2020 on jagranjosh.com. Read on to know how to download the admit card for the All India Ayush Post Graduation Entrance Test and other important details related to the exam.

How to download Admit Card

Step-1: Visit the official website of NTA AIAPGET i.e, ntaaiapget.nic.in

Step-2: Click on ‘AIAPGET Admission’ at the top of the page

Step-3: Click on ‘Admit Card’, written on a page timeline

Step-4: Candidate will be redirected to the Admit Card link

Step-5: Key in the details to sign in.

Step 6: Select the course category from the drop-down list

Step-7: Enter the application number.

Step-8: Key in the password and enter the security pin.

Step-9: Click on the ‘Sign In’ button

Step-10: The NTA AIAPGET admit card will be displayed on your screen

Step-11: Download the admit card and save it for future reference.

The official notice issued by National Testing Agency reads, “In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card, he/she can contact on following numbers 8287471852, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803 or mail at aiapget@nta.ac.in. For more updates or latest news keep visiting the website of NTA www.nta.nic.in.”

All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test 2020 will be conducted on Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination is scheduled to conduct for admission to Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha and Unani courses. The examination for Ayurveda will be conducted in both English and Hindi languages, whereas, the exam for Homeopathy will be conducted in the English language only.

