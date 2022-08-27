NTA AIAPGET 2022: Application Process To End Today; Here's How To Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already announced the last date to fill up the application forms for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2022. The deadline for submitting applications for the AIAPGET 2022 is today, August 27, 2022.

The candidates who need to apply for the exam can visit the official website and fill up the application forms by today, 11:50 PM. As per the official statement, the last date to do the payment for the same is August 28 August 2022. In order to apply, or pay the fees, applicants need to visit the official website--aiagpget.nta.nic.in.

In order to fill up the application forms, students need to log in with the required details on the official website and proceed by paying the fees.

It must be noted that the candidates who fail to pay the fees by the allotted date, their application forms, and fee payment will not be accepted by the agency. Only the students who complete their registrations successfully will be allowed to appear for the exam.

Additionally, candidates will also be allowed to make changes to their forms. In case you make any error, you can easily rectify it by entering it into your account. A date for the same has also been issued. Candidates can make the changes or rectify the errors from August 29, 2022, till August 31, 2022.

NTA AIAPGET 2022: How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website – aiapget.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ' Registrations of AIAPGET TEST 2022'.

Step 3: Register yourself by entering all the required details.

Step 4: You are now required to pay the fees.

Step 5: Do the needed payment.

Step 6: Now, submit your application.

Step 7: Download the form.

NOTE: You can also take a printout of your application form and keep a copy for future reference.

Students who are appearing for the examination are advised to keep a close eye on the official website in order to get the latest updates.