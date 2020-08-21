New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released the schedule for the exams that it would conduct in 2020 on its official website -- nta.ac.in. The NTA is responsible for conducting the exams for JEE Main, NEET UG, CMAT, CISR NET, UGC NET, JNUEE, AIEEE, IGNOU OpenMAT and IGNOU B.Ed.

“Keeping in view of the academic interest of large number of students, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has agreed to the proposed MHRD (MoE) for conducting various Entrance Examinations in the month of September 2020. Accordingly, in modification of the dates announced earlier and in consultation with respective admitting and user organisations, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to conduct the exams” the NTA said in a statement.

In another statement, the NTA said that the downloading of admit cards which will include the roll number, center, date, shift and timings of the examination, will “commence about 15 days before the date of the examination on the respective official website of these examinations”.

Here's the complete schedule for NTA 2020:





