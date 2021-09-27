New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Centre, National Board of Examinations, and National Medical Commission for making the last-minute change in the exam pattern of Post Graduate National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET-SS) 2021. The Supreme Court said young doctors cannot be at the mercy of the insensitive bureaucrats and should not be treated like a football.

"Don't treat these young doctors as footballs in the game of power...We can't put these doctors at the mercy of insensitive bureaucrats...Put your house in order...Just because somebody has the power, you can't yield the power in any manner," Justice BV Nagarathna said.

"This is so important for their careers. Now you cannot introduce changes last minute...These young doctors might be put at ruse due to last-minute changes," he added.

The Court asked why the changes in the pattern were notified midway after the students had started preparations. In this regard, the Court has also asked the government to hold meetings of the concerned authorities and submit a response to plea against the tweaks on October 4.

The plea was filed by 41 post-graduate doctors who had challenged the abrupt changes made in the NEET-SS exams. It contends that the changes were made to favour general medicine candidates.

Earlier, NEET SS involved 40 per cent of the questions from general medicine and 60 per cent from super specialty. This time, however, all questions were given from general medicine.

NEET-SS 2021 were announced on July 23, 2021, but the change in pattern was made public more than a month later on August 31. "when only two months remained before the NEET-SS 2021 exams, to be held on the 13th and 14th of November 2021," the plea stated.

It added that the 41 doctors, aspirants have been preparing along the older pattern for the past three years.

