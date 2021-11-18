New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The order of shutting down schools, educational institutions in Noida due to air pollution has been withdrawn. The UP Pollution Control board has taken back the order hours after issuing it. The administration also said that it will not implement the order unless the Uttar Pradesh government orders so.

"Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board withdraws order for closure of educational institutions in Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli and Bulandshahr in view of air pollution," reported news agency ANI.

“The order in the evening was issued in accordance with the directions given by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board. Since this order was withdrawn, our order automatically stands cancelled. A decision to close schools and colleges will be taken once we receive official communication from the state government,” said Suhas later on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Noida Administration had announced to shut down all schools, colleges, and educational institutions in the city will remain closed till further orders due to an increase in air pollution.

"In view of air pollution in the NCR region, it has been decided to shut all the educational institutions in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, till further orders. Online mode of education shall continue," said Suhas LY, District Magistrate earlier in the day.

Earlier in the day, the Centre had issued an order asking all its employees posted in the National Capital Region(NCR) to use public transport as far as possible for their commute to work.

Also, Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that his government has decided to shut schools, colleges, and other educational institutions till further orders, and extend the ban on construction and demolition activities till November 21.

The AQI in the national capital and adjoining areas continues to remain severe on Thursday too.

Posted By: Ashita Singh