Noida Schools Up To Classes 8 Closed Till January 1 Amid Severe Cold Wave

As a cold wave hits Delhi NCR region, an official order has said that schools will be closed till January 1.

As a cold wave hits Delhi-NCR region, an official order from the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has ordered suspension of physical classes till January 1 for students up to class 8 in all schools across Noida and Greater Noida region, PTI quoted an official as saying.



The Noida District Inspector of Schools Dharmveer Singh informed that the order has been issued by District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar Suhas L Yathiraj.



"According to the order, classes up to 8 will not be conducted physically in all the schools of all boards till 1 January 2023. All the principals should ensure compliance of the order," Singh said.



Gautam Buddh Nagar has around 1,800 schools including higher education centres, spread across Noida and Greater Noida, as on date, the officer said.

(With agency inputs)