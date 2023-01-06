Noida School Closed News: Schools For Classes 1 To 8 To Remain Shut Till January 14 Amid Severe Cold Wave

Uttar Pradesh schools are closed in almost every city. In this chilly winter situation, children are most likely to be affected by the cold. In view of this, the Gautam Buddha district administration issued orders that Noida schools will remain shut for classes 1 to 8 till January 14, 2023. While classes from 9 to 12 have been changed to 10 am to 2 pm.

All schools will have to follow these guidelines given by the DM of Gautam Budh Nagar. Even CBSE, ICSE, and UP Board affiliated schools will follow a closure due to the cold in the region. The order has been implemented in GB Nagar and Ghaziabad from Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh schools are closed till Class 8th in most cities like Lucknow, Kaushambi, Deoria, and others. Schools in Lucknow are also closed till January 7 for all classes. Kanpur DM also issued an order announcing school closure till January 7. Schools in the Mainpuri district have announced winter vacations till January 14.

Uttar Pradesh school closing orders are applicable to both Private and government schools. Students and parents are advised to contact the respective school administration for more details.

Due to cold weather in Delhi, Noida and several states many people are forced to stay indoors as chilly winds rushed down from the Himalayas to the plain areas. People have turned to heaters and hot tea for warmth.