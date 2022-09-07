'No Plans To Merge JEE, NEET Exams With CUET': Says Union Education Minister

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday that there are no plans to merge the engineering entrance exam JEE and medical entrance exam NEET with the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for the next two years. He also clarified that the merger of exams is currently only a "concept" and not a "decision", adding that students should not be afraid.

"Merger of NEET, JEE and CUET is currently a concept, a thought, and the government has not yet decided upon it in principle," Pradhan said while interacting with students, of Allen Career Institute.

"There is no proposal of merging NEET, JEE with CUET and it will take at least two years to decide upon the concept of a merger of the three exams and to conduct a combined test," he added.

During his interaction with the students, Pradhan said implementation of NEP-2020 has started and books for the five-year foundation course called Bal Vatika (kindergarten) will be in schools by February 2023.

Earlier, University Grants Commission Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar had last month said JEE and NEET would be merged with the CUET in future, which led to a flood of uncertainty among students, but now Union Minister has denied all claims of merging, JEE, NEET and CUET.

Talking about Common University Test, the CUET-UG began in July and has been marred with glitches prompting the National Testing Agency (NTA) to cancel exams at multiple centres.

With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET, the standard gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities, is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Main's average registration of nine lakh.

Meanwhile, NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations. While JEE-Mains is a Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted twice a year, NEET is conducted in pen and paper mode.