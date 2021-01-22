UPSC aspirants who failed to appear for the prelims in their final attempt in October, last year, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic will not get an extra opportunity to clear the exam, the Central government told the Supreme Court on Friday.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: UPSC aspirants who failed to appear for the prelims in their final attempt in October, last year, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic will not get an extra opportunity to clear the exam, the Central government told the Supreme Court on Friday.

The apex court bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar was hearing a plea by civil service aspirant Rachna Singh seeking an extra attempt for the candidates who missed their preliminary exam in October 2020 due to the pandemic.

"We are not ready to give one more chance. Give me the time to file an affidavit... yesterday night I received instruction that we are not agreeable," Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing on behalf of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), told the bench, as reported by news agency PTI.

The apex court has now posted Rachna's plea for hearing on January 25 and asked the Central government to file an affidavit during the period and serve it to the parties. The government had earlier told the Supreme Court that it was considering the issue of granting one more opportunity to the candidates.

General category candidates get six attempts to clear the exam, OBC candidates get 9 attempts, while Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe candidates get unlimited attempts. Thousands of candidates had reportedly missed the exam last year amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Aspirants had faced difficulties in preparing for the exams as all educational institutions were ordered to remain shut to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja