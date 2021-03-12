It also proposed bridge courses in mathematics and physics to "strengthen the base" of students for these subjects in initial semesters.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: In a controversial move, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Friday said that mathematics and physics will not be compulsory subjects for students seeking admissions in engineering and technology colleges.

In its revised guidelines, the AICTE said that candidates seeking admissions in BE and BTech courses would now need to have any of three subjects as enlisted by it. It also proposed bridge courses in mathematics and physics to "strengthen the base" of students for these subjects in initial semesters.

"The universities will offer suitable bridge courses such as mathematics, physics, engineering drawing for students coming from diverse backgrounds to achieve learning outcomes of the programme," the AICTE revised guidelines said.

The students would now need to have three subjects from the following list in class 12th for admissions in BE, BTech courses:

Physics

Chemistry

Mathematics

Biology

Computer science

Electronics and IT

Information practices

Technical vocational subject

Biotechnology

Agriculture

Business studies

Engineering

The AICTE also said that reserved category students would need to score at least 40 per cent marks while unreserved category students must score 45 per cent marks in their class 12 for admissions.

Through the new guidelines, which will be implemented from the upcoming academic year 2021-22, the AICTE has opened up the option for students from medicine and commerce to seek admissions in engineering courses.

The guidelines further read that candidates who have passed a three-year diploma examination with 45 per cent marks can also apply for BE and BTech courses.

"Their admissions will be subject to vacancies in the first year, in case the vacancies at the lateral level are exhausted," the AICTE guidelines stated.

"Skill certificate is purely to provide skills (and not formal education), hence there shall be no equivalence for the same and there shall be no vertical mobility with Skill certificates," it added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma