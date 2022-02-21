New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Haryana Government on Monday announced that they will not hold board exams for classes 5 and 8 this year. The decision has been taken after parents and students demanded so. Chief Minister Manohar Lal said that the board exams will be held from the next session. "The examinations of both CBSE and Haryana Board have been postponed for time being. From next session, board exams will be held for classes 5 and 8," CM said.

As per NDTV, the protest of school students and parents were staged on Sunday against the proposal of the Haryana Government to hold Board exams for Classes 5 and 8 in April 2022. The protest was held by parents of Class 5 and Class 8 students studying in 12 schools across Gurugram governed by CBSE, CISCE, and IB Boards.

Haryana Alert | Chief Minister Sh @mlkhattar today announced that there will be no board exams for class 5th & 8th this year. The examinations of both CBSE & Haryana Board have been postponed for time being. From next session, board exams will be conducted for 5th & 8th classes. — DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) February 21, 2022



Earlier, Issued Extra Gazette notification by Haryana Government said, "The Haryana Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Rules, 2022, requires government and recognised private schools in the state to conduct regular examinations in the fifth and eighth classes, or to authorize any other agency having expertise in conducting such examinations, at the end of every academic year."

The state cabinet on January 18, had passed the amendment to the Haryana Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2011, and this clause was mended as new rules were added.

