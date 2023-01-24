NITTT Admit Card 2023 Released At nittt.nta.ac.in, Exam To Begin From February; Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released the admit card for the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTT) exam. The exam will commence from February 4. Candidates can check the admit card at– nittt.nta.ac.in.

The NITTT exam will be conducted on February 4,5,11 and 12, 2023. The exam will be held in two shifts including the shift 1 exam will be held from 10 am to 1 pm while the shift 2 exams will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The exam will be held for a duration of 3 hours. The exam will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions.

NITTT Admit Card 2023: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website--nittt.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: click on the link NITTT 2023 Admit Card on the homepage.

Step 3: Now enter the application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Candidates can check the admit card.

Note: Download and take a printout for future references