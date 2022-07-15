NIRF Rankings 2022: IIT Madras Retains 1st Spot; JNU, Jamia Top Varsities In India | Full List

Union Minister of Education on Friday announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2022 in which Delhi University's Miranda House is at the top among the Top 10 colleges in India. Miranda House has booked the top slot for the third consecutive year. In the overall category, IIT Madras retains the top position.

Meanwhile, in the top college category, the second position is secured by Delhi University's Hindu College. It is followed by Chennai's Presidency College, Loyola College and Lady Sri Ram College. To check the rankings, you can visit nirf.org and education.gov.in

NIRF Ranking 2022: Top Colleges in India

1. Miranda House, Delhi

2. Hindu College, Delhi

3. Presidency College, Chennai

4. Loyola College, Chennai

5. Lady Sri Ram College, Delhi

6. PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore

7. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, Delhi

8. St Xavier’s College, Kolkata

9. Ramakrishna Mission, Howrah

10. Kirori Mal College, New Delhi

NIRF Ranking 2022: Engineering

1. Indian Institute of Technology, Madras

2. Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

3. Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

4. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

5. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

6. Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee

7. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

8. National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli

9. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

10. National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal

NIRF Ranking 2022: MBA

1. Indian Institute Of Management, Ahemdabad

2. Indian Institute Of Management, Bangalore

3. Indian Institute Of Management, Calcutta

4. Indian Institute Of Technology, Delhi

5. Indian Institute Of Management, Kozhikode

6. Indian Institute Of Management, Lucknow

7. Indian Institute Of Management, Indore

8. Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur

9. National Institute Of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai

10. India Institute Of Technology, Madras

NIRF Ranking 2022: University

1. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

2. Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

3. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

4. Jadavpur University, Kolkatta

5. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

6. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

7. Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal

8. Calcutta University, Kolkata

9. Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore

10. University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad

NIRF Ranking 2022: Overall

1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras

2. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

4. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

5. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

6. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

7. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

8. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

9. All India Institute of Medical Science, New Delhi

10. Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi