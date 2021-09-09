NIRF Rankings 2021: IIT Madras tops in overall category followed by IISc Bengaluru and IIT Bombay | Check full list here
New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2021 with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras emerging as the best institute in the country. This is for the third consecutive year when IIT Madras has bagged the first position.
IISc Bengaluru bagged the second rank while IIT Bombay was at the third position. Meanwhile, IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur and IIT Kharagpur are at the fourth, fifth and sixth position respectively. The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU), on the other hand, bagged the ninth and tenth position respectively.
Here's the complete list of universities and colleges ranked by NIRF:
Top colleges in India:
1. Miranda House
2. Lady Shri Ram College
3. Loyola College
4. St Xavier's College
5. Ramakrishna Mission Visyamandir
6. PSGR Krishnammal College for Women
7. Presidency College
8. St Stephen's College, Delhi
9. Hindu College
10. Shri Ram College of Commerce
Best medical colleges in India:
1. All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi
2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh
3. Chandigarh Medical College, Vellore
4. National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Science, Bengaluru
5. Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Science, Lucknow
Best law colleges in India:
1. NLSIU, Bengaluru
2. NLU, Delhi
3. NALSAR University of Law
4. West Bengal National University of Juridical Science
5. IIT Kharagpur
Best dental colleges in India:
1. Manipal College of Dental Science
2. DY Patil Vidyapeeth
3. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Science
4. Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Science, Delhi
5. King George's Medical University, Lucknow
Best architecture colleges in India:
1. IIT Roorkee
2. NIT Calicut
3. IIT Kharagpur
4. School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi
5. Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology University, Ahmedabad
Best engineering colleges in India:
1. IIT-Madras
2. IIT-Delhi
3. IIT-Bombay
4. IIT-Kanpur
5. IIT Kharagpur
6. IIT-Roorkee
7. IIT-Guwahati
8. IIT-Hyderabad
9. NIT Tiruchirapalli
10. NIT Surathkal
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma