NIRF Rankings 2021: The first position was bagged by IIT Madras followed by IISc Bengaluru and IIT Bombay, announced Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2021 with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras emerging as the best institute in the country. This is for the third consecutive year when IIT Madras has bagged the first position.

IISc Bengaluru bagged the second rank while IIT Bombay was at the third position. Meanwhile, IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur and IIT Kharagpur are at the fourth, fifth and sixth position respectively. The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU), on the other hand, bagged the ninth and tenth position respectively.

Here's the complete list of universities and colleges ranked by NIRF:

Top colleges in India:

1. Miranda House

2. Lady Shri Ram College

3. Loyola College

4. St Xavier's College

5. Ramakrishna Mission Visyamandir

6. PSGR Krishnammal College for Women

7. Presidency College

8. St Stephen's College, Delhi

9. Hindu College

10. Shri Ram College of Commerce

Best medical colleges in India:

1. All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi

2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh

3. Chandigarh Medical College, Vellore

4. National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Science, Bengaluru

5. Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Science, Lucknow

Best law colleges in India:

1. NLSIU, Bengaluru

2. NLU, Delhi

3. NALSAR University of Law

4. West Bengal National University of Juridical Science

5. IIT Kharagpur

Best dental colleges in India:

1. Manipal College of Dental Science

2. DY Patil Vidyapeeth

3. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Science

4. Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Science, Delhi

5. King George's Medical University, Lucknow

Best architecture colleges in India:

1. IIT Roorkee

2. NIT Calicut

3. IIT Kharagpur

4. School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi

5. Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology University, Ahmedabad

Best engineering colleges in India:

1. IIT-Madras

2. IIT-Delhi

3. IIT-Bombay

4. IIT-Kanpur

5. IIT Kharagpur

6. IIT-Roorkee

7. IIT-Guwahati

8. IIT-Hyderabad

9. NIT Tiruchirapalli

10. NIT Surathkal

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma