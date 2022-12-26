NIOS Public Exams 2023 Registration For Class 10, 12 Starts Today At nios.ac.in; Here’s How To Apply

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will start the registration process for Classes 10 and 12 public exams. The last date to fill the online registration form is January 10 next year. Candidates can apply at– nios.ac.in

Students who have enrolled for the NIOS 2023 exam as well as those candidates who didn’t clear the last attempt can also apply for the NIOS class 10 and 12 public exams 2023. Candidates have to pay Rs 250 for each subject of the theory exam, while Rs 120 are required for subjects that include both the theory and practical portions of the exam.

Candidates must note that before applying for the NIOS board ensure that an essential gap of two years from the passing year of class 10 is required to obtain a passing certificate.“If the learner does not have the requisite gap of two years, he/she can register only in a maximum of four subjects (including the subjects already passed) for the forthcoming April-May examinations.” reads NIOS official notification.

NIOS Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 Registrations: Important Dates

Start date to submit online application– December 1, 2022

Last date to fill in the online application– January 10, 2023 (without late fee)

Registrations start date for students who registered/ appeared in October-November 2022 exam– December 26, 2022

Registration with late fee of Rs 100 per subject– January 11 to 17, 2023

Registration with consolidated late fee of Rs 1,500 per learner– January 18 to 25, 2023

NIOS Public Exams 2023: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– nios.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the official window on the homepage

Step 3: Now fill out the registration form

Step 4: Candidates have to pay the required documents and then pay the required fees

Note: Submit the form and take the printout for future reference