New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: National Institute of Open Schooling has released the NIOS On-Demand Examination (ODE) Date Sheet for Class 10 and 12. As per the notice, the exam will commence from January 4, 2022, while the registration for the same will begin from tomorrow, December 6, 2021. So those who want to appear for the exam can register by visiting the official site of NIOS-- nios.ac.in.

NIOS ODE 2022 Class 10 and 12 will be conducted in an offline mode at NIOS HQ (from Tuesday to Friday) and identified Kendriya Vidyalayas (on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday).

The NIOS On-Demand Examination (ODE), 2022 for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses will be conducted at NIOS HQ and identified Kendriya Vidyalayas from 4th January 2022 onwards. The ODE Registration and fee submission for the same will be available on NIOS website www.nios.ac.in & http://sdmis.nios.ac.in from 6th December, 2021."

NIOS ODE Exams 2022 Class 10 & 12: How to register?

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIOS--nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 NIOS Exam registration link

Step 3: Enter the required information asked in the form, such as state or Union Territory, PAN or Aadhar card number, bank account, birth certificate and valid government identification.

Step 4: After filling the form, click on Submit.

Please Note: Pay the registration money while applying for the Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2022, else your application form will not be accepted by NIOS.

NIOS ODE Exams 2022: Important Dates

Registration Begins--December 6, 2021

ODE Theory Exams for Classes 10, 12-- January 4, 2022

ODE Practical exams for 10, 12-- To be announced later

NIOS ODE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022: Admit Card

The hall ticket will be released on the official website of NIOS after the completion of the registration process.

NIOS ODE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022: Date Sheet

NIOS will release the complete schedule for the Class 10 and 12 Board Exam after the completion of the registration process.

Students are advised to keep checking the official website of NIOS or Jagran English for the latest updates on NIOS Class 10 and 12 Board Exam.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv