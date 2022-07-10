NIOS Class 10th, 12th Registration Deadline Extended Till July 31; Here's How To Apply

The National Institute of Open Schooling, NIOS has extended the deadline for registration of Class 10 or secondary and Class 12 or senior secondary public exams to April 2023. Now, the students can apply for the NIOS 10th, 12th April 2023 courses without a late fee till July 31. All the students must visit the official website of NIOS to register for class 10th and 12th exams. To register for the NIOS exams in April 2023, the students can visit the website-- sdmis.nios.ac.in.

“National Institute of Open Schooling is an autonomous organisation under the EduMinOfIndia, offers Academic, Vocational and OBE courses through ODL mode. The online registration in Secondary & Sr Secondary courses are open now,” the NIOS tweeted.

Here's a list of documents required for students to Register for NIOS 10th, 12th exams:

Recent passport size colour photograph

Signature copy

Valid identity proof ( Aadhaar card/passport/ration card/others)

Valid proof of date of birth

A valid proof of residence

Address proof

Class 8 marksheet or Class 10 marksheet

Social category/caste certificate

Ex-serviceman certificate

Disability certificate

NIOS 10th, 12th Exams 2023: Here's How students can register

-Visit the official website-- sdmis.nios.ac.in.

-On the homepage, click on the "Admission" tab.

-Now, click on the "Academic" tab and select the "Stream 1 (April 2023)" option.

-Enter all the required details and upload the necessary documents.

-Pay the registration and Submit the NIOS admission form.

-Download and keep it for future use

The registration process began on March 16, 2022, and has been extended till July 31, 2022, without late fees. However, Students must note that the registrations for Class 10 and Class 12 with late fee of Rs.200 will be from August 1, 2022, to August 15, 2022. The NIOS Registrations with a late fee of Rs.400 will be from August 16, 2022, to August 31, 2022.