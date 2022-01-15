New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: NIOS Class 10, 12 October-November public exam result 2021: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 November-December 2021 examination results on Friday. NIOS Class 10 and 12 Nov-Dec exams 2021 were conducted from November 12 to December 15, 2021. NIOS has made the results available on their official website--nios.ac.in. So candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the NIOS website and download their scorecard.

A total number of 57258 students were registered for the Secondary course and 82043 students were registered for Sr Secondary course.

Announcing the results on Twitter, the post read, "NIOS has declared today, the result of Secondary Course & Sr. Secondary course Nov-Dec,2021 Exam. A total number of 57258 learners for Secondary course & 82043 learners for Sr. Secondary course Exam were registered."

How to download NIOS Class 10, 12 Result?

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIOS--nios.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on 'Class 10 Board Exam 2021 Result' or 'Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Result' link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials such as roll number, captcha, etc.

Step 4: Your Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future references.

NIOS Class 10, 12 Result 2021: Pass Percentage

The pass percentage for NIOS Class 10 in November-December 2021 examination is 57 per cent, while for Class 12 stands at 42.63 per cent.

NIOS Class 10, 12 April-May 2022 Registration

NIOS has started the registration process for April-May Public exams 2022 from January 1, 2022, and the last date to apply is January 31, 2022. After the registration process is complete, NIOS will release the complete schedule of the April-May Board Examination 2022.

Students are advised to keep a check on the official websites of NIOS and Jagran English for the latest updates on the April-May schedule.

