New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Institute of Open Schooling(NIOS) has released the date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022. The NIOS Class 10,12 exam 2022 is going to take place from April 4, 2022. Students can download the date sheet from the official website-- nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in.

The education body has released the board exam date sheet 2022 for both, All India exam centre and overseas exam centre. As per the timing shared by all NIOS for all India exam centres, the exam for classes 10, 12 will start from 2:30 pm and will end at 4:30 pm. While talking about the overseas centre, the exam will start at 3 pm and will conclude at 6 pm.

With the help of the official website, Candidates can also download the date sheet of the NIOS Public exam for April 2022 --- nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in.

NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam Date Sheet 2022: Here’s How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link of 'Announcement Section' -- click on that

Step 3: Click on the link that reads, ”The Date Sheet of Public Examination (Theory) of NIOS for April-2022 for Secondary and Senior Secondary Course (All India & Overseas)”

Step 4: Now, a new PDF will open in front of you

Step 5: NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam Date Sheet 2022 will appear on the screen.

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the document for future use.

Back on January 01, 2022, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has also started the registration process for the class 10, 12 public exams 2022, and the registration process concluded on January 31.

As per the official notice, the education body will conduct public examinations twice a year. The information further stated that the first exam will be conducted in April-May, and the second one will take place in October-November.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen